A taste of Calle Sol brunch

Calle Sol's weekend brunch menu is packed with bold flavors, Cuban-inspired classics, and sweet brunch staples.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chef Chino Recinos from Calle Sol joins QC Life to talk about the weekend brunch menu. Chino shares the Calle Shrimp & Grits, a Latin-inspired twist on a Southern classic featuring Anson Mills grits, red Argentinian shrimp, and a rich house-made chorizo macho gravy.

Other brunch menu favorites are:

Havana French Toast: La Segunda Cuban bread, whipped cream, strawberries, and rum caramel sauce

Vaca Frita Con Huevos: braised, crisped beef with two fried eggs, congri and sweet plantains

Lechon Hash: 12-hour mojo roasted pork, crispy potatoes, onions, peppers, bacon, avocado, plus two fried eggs

Breakfast Cubano: ham, Muenster cheese, bacon, and eggs on fresh Cuban bread

Masitas de Puerco con Huevos: fried marinated pork belly with congri rice and pickled onions

Calle Sol is open for brunch Saturday and Sunday at both the Plaza Midwood and SouthPark locations from 11am-3pm. To learn more visit callesolcafe.com and follow @callesolcafe.

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