The Goodyear House is hosting a July 4 backyard cookout from 12–6pm with family-style BBQ, summer cocktails, kids treats, games, more.

Celebrate the 4th of July with a backyard cookout at The Goodyear House

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Goodyear House is firing up the grill for a July 4th Backyard Cookout, and Chef Chris Coleman is bringing the flavor with a summer-menu standout: East Tennessee BBQ half chicken, served with Lusty Monk mustard and Duke’s mayo potato salad. It’s part of the new seasonal menu and will be available during the cookout from noon to 6 p.m.

Expect a full-on backyard party with beer from Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, festive cocktails, outdoor games, and a laid-back setup. They’ll also have classic rock keeping the energy up, plus the World Cup Round of 16 on the TVs.

Food is served family-style, with pulled pork BBQ, roasted half chicken, sausage, and sides like potato salad, slaw, grilled corn on the cob, and watermelon, plus the Chef’s famous seeded Hawaiian rolls. Dessert is included, too with Red, White & Boom PopRock sorbet, and RocketPop popsicles for the kids.

Tickets are $30 per person, to learn more visit www.thegoodyearhouse.com and follow @goodyearhouse.

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