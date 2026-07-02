Seemingly Overzealous opens new Davidson location

Seemingly Overzealous is celebrating the grand opening of its fourth shop, serving allergy-free flavors plus cones, sammies, cakes, and pints.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Seemingly Overzealous, the Charlotte, allergy-friendly ice cream brand is opening its fourth location, and it’s headed to Davidson. The new Seemingly Overzealous Davidson location is at 207 Griffith Street in the Sadler Square shopping center. The approximately 1,000-square-foot shop will feature a mural by Esther Moorehead and seating for about 25 guests (a mix of indoor and outdoor spots).

There will be 12–16 rotating flavors and the mission stays the same: made-from-scratch ice cream that’s dairy-free, egg-free, and gluten-free, created to satisfy guests with allergies and anyone who just wants a seriously creamy scoop. The Davidson shop will offer gluten-free waffle cones, ice cream sammies, ice cream cakes, and pints.

The grand opening is July 1, and to celebrate, Seemingly Overzealous is partnering with Good Morning Lake Norman host Mamie Lee to offer a Davidson-only special during opening week: a coffee-and-cream swirl with salted oat crunch mixed in. Plus, the first 50 guests on opening day will receive a special SO branded freezer tote when doors open at 1 p.m.

To learn more, visit https://www.seeminglyoverzealous.com and follow @seeminglyoverzealous.

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