Summer sips at Soul Gastrolounge

Soul Gastrolounge is rolling out half-price wine Tuesdays, $10 seasonal cocktails on Wednesdays, and Sunday brunch from 11am–3pm.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Soul Gastrolounge is shaking things up with new cocktails, weekly specials, and the return of Sunday brunch. Beverage Director Bob Peters is spotlighting one standout sip in particular: the Plum & Proper, made with Devil’s Grin gin, homemade plum syrup, lemon, and dry vermouth.

Guests can also enjoy weekly drink specials, including Wine Crush Tuesdays with half-price wine by the bottle or glass, and 10/10 Recommend Wednesdays, featuring $10 seasonal specialty cocktails. Sunday Brunch is back from 11am to 3pm, bringing back Soul favorites like Monster Hash, Mushrooms on Toast, and Tricky Chicken and Waffles, along with new dishes including Turkish Eggs, Guac Stack Benedict, and Stuffed French Toast.

To learn more visit soulgastrolounge.com and follow @soulgastro.

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