A taste of summer: Church and Union’s seasonal menu

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chef Jamie Lynch from Church and Union joins QC Life guest host Kristen Miranda to highlight what’s new on the restaurant’s summer menu. Located in the heart of Uptown, Church and Union is a great stop before a show at Blumenthal Arts, and it’s just a few blocks from sister restaurant La Belle Helene. The restaurant serves modern-American cuisine from Top Chef alum and Chef Partner Jamie Lynch, alongside Executive Chef Aaron Dearing.

Church and Union is hosting a special event on Thursday, July 16 to benefit Atrium Health Levine Children’s. The annual Hospital & Hospitality night brings friends from Levine Children’s into the restaurant to help take over for the evening, working alongside staff to host, serve, manage, and even cook. A portion of the proceeds from the night will go directly to Levine Children’s.

To learn more, visit churchandunion.com and follow @churchandunioncharlotte.

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