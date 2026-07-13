Celebrate National Sugar Cookie Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It only takes a few simple ingredients to make a classic sugar cookie, and you probably already have them in your kitchen.t We’re celebrating this iconic, versatile treat for National Sugar Cookie Day. Sugar cookies are believed to have originated in the mid-1700s in Nazareth, Pennsylvania, and they’ve been a favorite ever since.

Madeline Snyder, owner of Matildees Cookie Co., joins QC Life host Jorge Andres in the QC Kitchen to share her love of baking sugar cookies. Madeline is an in-home baker based on the west side of Lake Norman near Denver, NC.

To learn more, visit bakesy.shop/b/matildees-cookie-co-llc and follow @matildeescookieco.

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