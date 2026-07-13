The simple switch that saves you and your favorite restaurant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - How you place a delivery order for a local restaurant matters more than you think. Uber One or DashPass may feel like a deal, but customers still pay multiple fees, orders can be batched for longer waits, and support issues often mean chatting with a bot for a small credit.

Paul Manley, owner of Ace No. 3, shares how restaurants pay 22–30% commission on third-party apps, which can force higher menu prices and still cut into profits. Ordering directly through the restaurant’s website or app helps save money on both sides and can mean faster delivery and hotter, fresher food.

Ace No. 3 has four locations: Belmont Village, Concord Mills, Myers Park, and Center City - open daily at 11 a.m. Try the new house-made turkey burger, and remember: ordering direct earns rewards (1 point per $1, and 100 points = $10 off).

To learn more visit aceno3.com and follow @aceno.3.

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