Toastique-Charlotte debuts new summer menu

Toastique is welcoming summer with fresh new toasts and refreshing drinks plus local beer, wine, and an exclusive mimosa bar.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Toastique-Charlotte is helping locals beat the heat with the launch of its all-new summer menu, featuring fresh, seasonal flavors and a few new ways to sip and stay cool. Co-owners Deanna Brown and PJ Brown join QC Life to talk about serving food that feels light and energizing, without sacrificing taste or time.

Toastique-Charlotte is also expanding the experience beyond coffee and juice. The location now offers beer from local breweries, wine, and a mimosa bar exclusive to the Charlotte restaurant. While the summer menu is brand new, the concept stays the same: Toastique remains a go-to spot for health-conscious, busy professionals looking for something that’s fresh, fast, and genuinely satisfying.

To learn more visit toastique.com/pages/charlotte and follow @toastique.

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