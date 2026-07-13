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Toastique-Charlotte debuts new summer menu

Toastique-Charlotte debuts new summer menu Toastique is welcoming summer with fresh new toasts and refreshing drinks plus local beer, wine, and an exclusive mimosa bar.
By QC Life Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Toastique-Charlotte is helping locals beat the heat with the launch of its all-new summer menu, featuring fresh, seasonal flavors and a few new ways to sip and stay cool. Co-owners Deanna Brown and PJ Brown join QC Life to talk about serving food that feels light and energizing, without sacrificing taste or time.

Toastique-Charlotte is also expanding the experience beyond coffee and juice. The location now offers beer from local breweries, wine, and a mimosa bar exclusive to the Charlotte restaurant. While the summer menu is brand new, the concept stays the same: Toastique remains a go-to spot for health-conscious, busy professionals looking for something that’s fresh, fast, and genuinely satisfying.

To learn more visit toastique.com/pages/charlotte and follow @toastique.

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