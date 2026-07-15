Handmade pasta paired with great wine at Italo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life host Jorge Andres is in Uptown Charlotte checking out the newest Italian spot to hit the Queen City: Italo. The restaurant brings the flavors and the welcoming feeling of a Sunday dinner at Grandma’s to Charlotte. Whether you’re looking for dinner stop before a game or concert or a date-night destination, Italo delivers with handmade pasta and wine pairings that make every meal feel special.

The wine selection at Italo Italo is Uptown’s newest Italian spot, serving handmade pasta and a 50-bottle wine list made for lingering over an unrushed meal.

The pasta is served in individual portions, making it easy to order a few different dishes and share around the table. There are hundreds of registered pasta shapes in the culinary world, and Italo gives you plenty of ways to taste your way through them. Their wine list features about 50 selections, and you can order 3 oz pours, 6 oz pours, or a full bottle, so you can sample different wines without committing to just one.

Their sister restaurant, Aria Tuscan Grill, is right next door. Learn more at italoclt.com and follow @italocharlotte.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.