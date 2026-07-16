Moe’s Original BBQ brings slow-smoked flavor to Monroe

Moe’s Original BBQ serves award winning slow-smoked meats and Southern classics in a space built for the whole community to gather.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Moe’s Original BBQ in Monroe, NC serves up true community vibes with slow-smoked favorites. They serve award-winning meats such as pulled pork smoked 12–15 hours, smoked chicken and turkey. All menu items are made from scratch daily and served with classic Southern sides and Moe’s famous house-made sauces.

Don’t miss the Alabama white sauce - it’s featured on several dishes, including Bama-style sandwiches, Bama-style pork platters, and smoked wings. They rotate side specials like marinated slaw and jalapeño cornbread.

It’s like eating at grandma’s house - come in, share stories, and enjoy some seriously good food. Moe’s Original BBQ is open Tuesday–Sunday from 11am–8pm. To learn more visit www.moesoriginalbbq.com/monroe

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