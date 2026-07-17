Plumpies Hot Dogs celebrates National Hot Dog Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Jon Pimental and his kids, Brayden and Daisy, joined QC Life to celebrate National Hot Dog Day and share the story behind their family business, Plumpies Hot Dogs. Plumpies serves up traditional “all the way” hot dogs with both Northern and Southern style favorites, made with high-quality dogs, buns, and ingredients always fresh and always consistent.

One of the must-tries is their Carolina dog, topped with mustard, homemade chili, coleslaw, and onions. Based in Matthews, the small business is gearing up to celebrate its 5-year anniversary next month. You can find Plumpies seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lowe’s in Matthews.

They’re also expanding how they serve the community with catering and a new delivery option - DoorDash drone deliveries. To learn more, follow @plumpieshotdogs on Instagram.

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