The latest bites from Charlotte’s culinary scene

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Kristen Wile, editor and founder of Unpretentious Palate, stops by QC Life to dish on what’s happening around the Queen City culinary scene right now.

A notable cocktail-bar Lorem Ipsum has closed its doors inside Plaza Midwood’s Refuge Hotel incubator bar, but owner Justin Hazelton is turning his focus to And.Or.Cafe . This new concept is a no-waste café and bar inside the Innovation Barn, with a grand opening planned later this summer.

Unpretentious Palate’s Industry Breakfasts have returned, offering free gatherings for hospitality workers designed to support the realities of restaurant life while building more collaboration across the local scene. The next breakfast is July 27 at 10 a.m. and will focus on personal finances, with additional sessions later this year.

For a dish you’ll want to try: Kristen’s pick is the tomato pie at Rosemont - a seasonal favorite worth adding to your summer must-eat list.

Rosemont's Tomato Pie Rosemont is a must-visit this summer for their standout tomato pie, made with tomatoes from local farms, plus their crowd-favorite brunch.

To learn more visit unpretentiouspalate.com and follow @unpretentiouspalate. To learn more about Rosemont visit rosemontclt.com and follow @rosemont.clt.

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