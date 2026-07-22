Christmas cupcakes in July

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Brenna Kolumba, owner and lead cake artist of B’zzz Cakes, joins QC Life to celebrate Christmas in July.

Stop by the shop while it’s playing Christmas tunes and fully decorated for the occasion. With any in-store purchase, you’ll receive an entry to win a free Christmas cake and you can also treat yourself to this week’s limited-edition flavors. Some of the holiday themed cupcakes include Dirty Snowman, Snowglobe, Tiramisu, Funfetti Santa, Cookies & Cream, and a Cannoli Cupcake filled with real cannoli cream. You can even grab mini cupcakes by the dozen or a cake push pop for a sweet, festive bite on the go.

To learn more, visit Bzzzcakes.com and follow @Bzzzcustomcakes.

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