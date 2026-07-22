Navigating the farmers market

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chef Reyaña Radcliff of Your Braisen Chef joins QC Life to share smart, mindful ways to source food. She also offers easy tips to keep produce fresh and safe when you’re traveling home from the market.

Her top tip: bring a cooler. Pack it with Igloo ice packs, and if you’re buying meat, place it on the bottom of the cooler so it stays cold during the drive. Once you’re home, she suggests cleaning produce with a simple wash like vinegar or baking soda mixed with water. Shopping at a farmers market can be a great option, since there are often fewer people handling your food from farm to table. Also, when cooking vegetables, you’ll want to ensure they reach an internal temperature of 158°.

You can shop the Uptown Farmers Market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 330 S. Davidson Street, with free parking available. Learn more at uptownfarmersmarket.com.

For dinner series events, corporate catering, and more, visit yourbraisenchef.com and follow @your_braisen_chef and catch her at the farmers market.

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