Calle Sol brings a family-style meal you can enjoy at home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life welcomes not one, but two special guests into the QC Kitchen: Shai and daughter Pnina Fargian, who are bringing a delicious look at the Calle Sol family meal spread - perfect for an easy dinner that still feels like something to celebrate.

Each meal includes your choice of entrée - Lechon Asado, Peruvian Grilled Chicken Breasts, Pollo Frita, Panca Salmon, or Vaca Frita, plus a family-size Chopped Solterito Salad, Black Beans and Jasmine Rice, Sweet Plantains, Cuban Bread and Butter, and sauces. It’s a full spread that feeds 4–5 people, making it ideal for family dinners, hosting friends, or meal prep with leftovers you’ll actually look forward to.

Calle Sol Latin Café & Cevicheria is inspired by FS Food Group’s love of traditional Latin cuisine and a desire to diversify Charlotte’s Latin food scene. For more, follow @callesolcafe or visit www.callesolcafe.com.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.