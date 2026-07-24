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Calle Sol brings a family-style meal you can enjoy at home

Calle Sol brings a family-style meal you can enjoy at home Chef Shai and Pnina Fargian share Calle Sol’s family meal spread and celebrate the Plaza Midwood location’s 5th anniversary.
By QC Life Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life welcomes not one, but two special guests into the QC Kitchen: Shai and daughter Pnina Fargian, who are bringing a delicious look at the Calle Sol family meal spread - perfect for an easy dinner that still feels like something to celebrate.

Each meal includes your choice of entrée - Lechon Asado, Peruvian Grilled Chicken Breasts, Pollo Frita, Panca Salmon, or Vaca Frita, plus a family-size Chopped Solterito Salad, Black Beans and Jasmine Rice, Sweet Plantains, Cuban Bread and Butter, and sauces. It’s a full spread that feeds 4–5 people, making it ideal for family dinners, hosting friends, or meal prep with leftovers you’ll actually look forward to.

Calle Sol Latin Café & Cevicheria is inspired by FS Food Group’s love of traditional Latin cuisine and a desire to diversify Charlotte’s Latin food scene. For more, follow @callesolcafe or visit www.callesolcafe.com.

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