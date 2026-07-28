North Italia is serving up made-from-scratch dishes and a limited time lineup of nostalgia inspired cocktails.

Take a sip of summer with North Italia’s nostalgia cocktails

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A fresh sip for summer is waiting at North Italia where the kitchen is made from scratch and the cocktails are full of throwback fun. This season, they’re serving up a lineup of Nostalgia Cocktails, with bartender-created drinks submitted from restaurants across the country and featured in locations nationwide.

On the menu: the Bourbon Pop-Tart cocktail, Capri Punch, Summer Night S’mores cocktail, Dreamsicle Margarita, plus a non-alcoholic Orange Creamsicle option.

Pair your sip with favorites like the Tomato Burrata, Italian Cobb Salad, and a classic Tiramisu. North Italia welcomes walk-ins every day, with Happy Hour Monday–Friday from 3–6 p.m. Reservations are available on OpenTable.

To learn more, visit www.northitalia.com and follow @eatnorthitalia.

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