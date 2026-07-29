The secret to making the perfect creme brulee

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s cold, it’s creamy, and it’s topped with a warm, crunchy layer of caramelized sugar. We are celebrating National Creme Brulee Day by diving into this classic, indulgent dessert!

While creme brulee might seem intimidating to prepare, it is actually much easier to make than you think. Chef Dave Feimster from Fahrenheit is in the QC kitchen to show us the simple, step-by-step way to master it at home.

The secret to a perfect, foolproof creme brulee starts with just a few simple ingredients: egg yolks, vanilla, and heavy cream. Customize your creation with different flavors or fresh berries to make it your own!

To try this and other incredible dishes, visit Fahrenheit in uptown Charlotte. Learn more at fahrenheitrestaurants.com and follow @fahrenheitclt.

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