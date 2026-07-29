Spotlighting Charlotte’s Black-owned businesses

Lifestyle creator Lorri Lofton shares the importance of long-term support for local Black-owned businesses and highlights two Charlotte gems you need to visit.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Social media makes it easy to visit a trendy new spot for a photo-op, but lifestyle content creator Lorri Lofton wants to make sure we keep coming back. Lorri shares why it is so important to continue supporting and spotlighting local Black-owned businesses long after the initial opening hype wears off.

To help you spread the local love, here are two fantastic Charlotte-area businesses to add to your list:

The Pauline Tea-Bar Apothecary: This cozy tea lounge is celebrating it’s 7th anniversary and is the perfect place to unplug, unwind, and find some peace. Besides the herbal tea, delectable pastries and other homeopathic items for purchase - the tea-bar hosts holistic wellness classes, vendor artists, music and more. Learn more at thepaulineteabar.com and follow @thepaulineteabar .

and follow . Jeremiah’s Italian Ice (Riverbend Village): Beat the summer heat with their famous gelati - a delicious, layered combination of Italian ice and soft-serve ice cream. With a lot of fun flavors and a convenient walk-up window for outdoor ordering, it’s a perfect family treat. Learn more at @jeremiahsice.rbcharlotte.fans.

To discover more great spots around Charlotte, follow Lorri on Instagram @lorriashly.

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