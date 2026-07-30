Grab your crew and head to Merchant & Trade to celebrate National Wing Day with a pound of wings, craft cocktails, and rooftop views.

Celebrate National Wing Day 19 stories up at Merchant & Trade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Elevate your National Wing Day plans at Merchant & Trade, the rooftop perched 19 stories above Uptown Charlotte’s vibrant 3rd Ward at the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel.

Guests can enjoy a generous one-pound portion of wings for $14 - an incredible value for an upscale rooftop setting. Perfect for sharing across a cozy lounge couch, these wings are accompanied by a signature Berbere Ranch, an inventive dipping sauce that fuses cool, creamy ranch with warm, aromatic Ethiopian berbere spices.

Guests can choose from three flavor options:

Bleu Buffalo

Lime Pepper Dry Rub

Honey Garlic Sauce

These bold flavor profiles are expertly designed to pair with Merchant & Trade’s craft cocktail menu.

To learn more visit www.merchantandtrade.com and follow @merchantandtrade.

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