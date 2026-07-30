Celebrate National Wing Day 19 stories up at Merchant & Trade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Elevate your National Wing Day plans at Merchant & Trade, the rooftop perched 19 stories above Uptown Charlotte’s vibrant 3rd Ward at the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel.
Guests can enjoy a generous one-pound portion of wings for $14 - an incredible value for an upscale rooftop setting. Perfect for sharing across a cozy lounge couch, these wings are accompanied by a signature Berbere Ranch, an inventive dipping sauce that fuses cool, creamy ranch with warm, aromatic Ethiopian berbere spices.
Guests can choose from three flavor options:
- Bleu Buffalo
- Lime Pepper Dry Rub
- Honey Garlic Sauce
These bold flavor profiles are expertly designed to pair with Merchant & Trade’s craft cocktail menu.
To learn more visit www.merchantandtrade.com and follow @merchantandtrade.
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