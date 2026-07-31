Wing deals and pickles: What’s cooking at Bad Daddy’s

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is serving up bold flavors with their scratch-sauced crispy wings and a mouthwatering, pickle-packed burger for August.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Get your wet naps ready - Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is serving up a summer of bold, scratch-made flavors! First up is National Chicken Wing Day on Wednesday, July 29, when wing lovers can grab Bad Daddy’s famous crispy wings for just 99¢ each. Every single sauce is crafted from scratch, letting you toss your wings in BBQ, Classic Buffalo, or Thai Chili, paired with housemade ranch or blue cheese.

The excitement continues into August with the latest installment of “Big Bad’s Monthly Drops,” a rotating lineup of limited-time creations. For Drop #006, they are embracing pickle season with “The Big Dill.” Available all August long, this pickle lover’s dream features a juicy 7-ounce beef patty topped with Monterey Jack cheese, housemade Pickle de Gallo, crispy potato frites, and dill ranch, all crowned with a gherkin spear.

To learn more visit baddaddysburgerbar.com and follow @baddaddysburger.

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