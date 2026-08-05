CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Did you know the iconic chocolate chip cookie was invented back in 1937? While we love celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day in its classic form, Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop is joining QC Life to show us how they elevate this beloved flavor from simple cookie to an decadent, deep-dish masterpiece.

To achieve the ultimate chewy texture, this beloved local pie shop crafts a unique cookie-dough pie crust, baking up a mouthwatering, deep-dish chocolate chip pie that is available all year long. You can experience this indulgent treat and explore their full menu of scratch-made pies by visiting Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop in Huntersville’s Birkdale Village.

Location: 16836 Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Unit 64, Huntersville, NC 28078

Instagram: @buttermilkskypie.huntersville

Website: buttermilkskypie.com

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