Rachel Coulter shares her family’s recipe for chipperoos Meteorologist Rachel Coulter stopped by the QC Kitchen to make her family’s chipperoos recipe.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - WBTV’s Family Recipes series is back for another holiday season! Meteorologist Rachel Coulter stopped by the QC Kitchen to make her family’s chipperoos recipe. Want to make your own to share with your family? Keep scrolling for everything you need to know to make delicious chipperoos.

Download the QC Kitchen app for more tasty recipes and new restaurants in your area!

Chipperoos

[Aunt Myra, ≈1960, Lockesburg, Arkansas]

1lb Bag of Brown Sugar

3 Eggs

2/3 Cup Oil

2 3/4 Cups Flour

2 1/2 Teaspoon Baking Powder

1/2 Teaspoon Salt

6 Ounces Chocolate Chips

Optional: 1 Cup Chopped Pecans

Combine sugar, eggs, and oil in a mixing bowl. Sift together flour, baking powder and salt. Add to mixture in bowl and mix until well blended. The mixture will be very thick. Stir in nuts and chips, then spread evenly into greased 9″x13″ pan. Bake in a 350° oven for 25 to 30 minutes. Avoid overcooking. Enjoy!

Related: Alex Giles makes his family’s breakfast casserole

Taste-testing Rachel Coulter's homemade chipperoos The forecast in the QC Kitchen - mouth-watering with a 100% chance of delicious!

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.