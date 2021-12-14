Alex Giles makes his family’s breakfast casserole Alex Giles stopped by the QC Kitchen to make his family’s breakfast casserole recipe. (WBTV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - WBTV’s Family Recipes series is back for another holiday season! Alex Giles stopped by the QC Kitchen to make his family’s breakfast casserole recipe. Want to make your own to share with your family? Keep scrolling for everything you need to know to make this delicious casserole.

DIRECTIONS

Brown 1 pound of sausage first.

Drain the extra fat, but use the same pan with a half stick of butter to cook about three-fourths of a bag of frozen hash browns with one cup of chopped onions and green peppers.

Beat a dozen eggs with about 2 ½ cups of whole milk. Add salt, pepper, and two tablespoons of Dijon mustard. (No nutmeg!)

Butter or spray a 13-by-9 or 10-inch casserole dish.

Layer potatoes first, then about a cup of cheese.

Add sausage, then another cup of cheese.

Pour in the egg/milk mixture, and then another cup of cheese. Tap the cheese down a little so it is in the egg mixture.

Can sprinkle top with some parmesan if you like, but only about ½ cup. (The two cups is too much!)

I don’t add the bread – too many carbs!

Bake at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes.

Let sit for five to 10 minutes for the middle to firm up.

