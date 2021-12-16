Caroline Hicks puts a twist on spinach with individual quiches

If you’ve ever wanted to know more about putting a different twist on spinach, WBTV reporter Caroline Hicks has the answer.

Caroline Hicks puts a twist on spinach with individual quiches Caroline Hicks puts a twist on spinach with individual quiches

By Andrew Barnett

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’ve ever wanted to know more about putting a different twist on spinach, WBTV reporter Caroline Hicks has the answer.

Here’s the recipe for Caroline’s individual spinach quiches.

Ingredients

  • 1 (10 oz) package of frozen spinach
  • 2 tablespoons chopped onion
  • 3 tablespoons melted butter
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp pepper – divided
  • ½ tsp nutmeg
  • 3 eggs – beaten
  • 1 ½ cups half and half
  • ¼ cup shredded cheese
  • 12 (2 ¾ inch) tart shells, unbaked

Instructions:

  • Cook spinach according to package directions. Drain well and set aside.
  • Saute onions in butter until soft.
  • Add spinach.
  • Cook and stir over medium heat 2-3 minutes.
  • Blend in salt, nutmeg and half the pepper.
  • Set aside.
  • Combine the eggs, half and half, and the remaining pepper.
  • Blend well.
  • Stir in spinach and cheese.
  • Spoon the mixture into tart shells.
  • Bake 20 minutes at 375*
  • Time will be adjusted if you use a large pie shell.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

QC at 3QC KitchenWBTV Family Recipes
Andrew Barnett

Andrew Barnett

Andrew Barnett is a young writer from Alabama. A lifetime music lover and enthusiast. He has been writing for years and has published several places ranging from AllHipHop.com to Raycom Media’s Digital Hub before joining WBTV. He writes about any and everything, from news and politics to music and sports, and is a lover of research and learning.