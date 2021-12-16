Caroline Hicks puts a twist on spinach with individual quiches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’ve ever wanted to know more about putting a different twist on spinach, WBTV reporter Caroline Hicks has the answer.
Here’s the recipe for Caroline’s individual spinach quiches.
Ingredients
- 1 (10 oz) package of frozen spinach
- 2 tablespoons chopped onion
- 3 tablespoons melted butter
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp pepper – divided
- ½ tsp nutmeg
- 3 eggs – beaten
- 1 ½ cups half and half
- ¼ cup shredded cheese
- 12 (2 ¾ inch) tart shells, unbaked
Instructions:
- Cook spinach according to package directions. Drain well and set aside.
- Saute onions in butter until soft.
- Add spinach.
- Cook and stir over medium heat 2-3 minutes.
- Blend in salt, nutmeg and half the pepper.
- Set aside.
- Combine the eggs, half and half, and the remaining pepper.
- Blend well.
- Stir in spinach and cheese.
- Spoon the mixture into tart shells.
- Bake 20 minutes at 375*
- Time will be adjusted if you use a large pie shell.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.