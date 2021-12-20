Lowell Rose makes his family’s sweet potato pie

Lowell Rose's sweet potato pie Lowell Rose made his recipe for sweet potato pie. (Source: WBTV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s a classic dish, and Lowell Rose has his own spin on it.

Here’s the recipe for Lowell’s sweet potato pie.

INGREDIENTS

Vanilla extract: Spoon full

Deep dish pie crust

3 medium-sized sweet potatoes

Small can of carnation milk

2 teaspoons cinnamon

3/4 stick butter

3 eggs

2 cups of sugar

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

INSTRUCTIONS

Boil sweet potatoes until soft, you should be able to stick a fork through it.

Peel potatoes, then add butter while it’s still hot.

Mix other ingredients in a different bowl, then combine everything.

Pre-bake the crust at 350 degrees for about eight to 10 minutes, then pour filling into the crust.

Bake at 350 degrees or 365 degrees depending on your oven for an hour. It could take longer depending on the filling cooking.

Look for pie filling to rise and turn brown for it to be done. Make sure the center of the pie rises too and is not soft.

