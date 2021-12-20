Lowell Rose makes his family’s sweet potato pie

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s a classic dish, and Lowell Rose has his own spin on it.
Here’s the recipe for Lowell’s sweet potato pie.
INGREDIENTS
- Vanilla extract: Spoon full
- Deep dish pie crust
- 3 medium-sized sweet potatoes
- Small can of carnation milk
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 3/4 stick butter
- 3 eggs
- 2 cups of sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
INSTRUCTIONS
- Boil sweet potatoes until soft, you should be able to stick a fork through it.
- Peel potatoes, then add butter while it’s still hot.
- Mix other ingredients in a different bowl, then combine everything.
- Pre-bake the crust at 350 degrees for about eight to 10 minutes, then pour filling into the crust.
- Bake at 350 degrees or 365 degrees depending on your oven for an hour. It could take longer depending on the filling cooking.
- Look for pie filling to rise and turn brown for it to be done. Make sure the center of the pie rises too and is not soft.
