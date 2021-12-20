Nate Wimberly is cooking up a delicious vegetable stir fry with noodles

Cooking with Nate Wimberly Great for dinner -- no matter how late! -- Nate Wimberly shows us how to prepare his stirfry dish.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - WBTV’s Family Recipes series is back for another holiday season! Sports director Nate Wimberly stops by the QC Kitchen to make his vegetable stir fry with noodles. Want to make your own to share with your family? Keep scrolling for everything you need to know to make this delicious stir fry.

Ingredients:

Broccoli, carrots, onions, red pepper, yellow pepper, green pepper—all chopped up

Pepper

Miss Dash seasoning

Stir fry marinade

Spaghetti

Directions:

Bring water to boil—drop the spaghetti in. Cook for 10 minutes

Spray pan with no stick spray

Heat up pan

Place vegetables into the pan

Cook for 3 to 4 minutes

Plate it all together and eat it up.

Related: Courtney Cole, known for her home-cooked meals, shows us how to make macaroni and cheese

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.