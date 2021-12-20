Nate Wimberly is cooking up a delicious vegetable stir fry with noodles

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - WBTV’s Family Recipes series is back for another holiday season! Sports director Nate Wimberly stops by the QC Kitchen to make his vegetable stir fry with noodles. Want to make your own to share with your family? Keep scrolling for everything you need to know to make this delicious stir fry.
Ingredients:
Broccoli, carrots, onions, red pepper, yellow pepper, green pepper—all chopped up
Pepper
Miss Dash seasoning
Stir fry marinade
Spaghetti
Directions:
Bring water to boil—drop the spaghetti in. Cook for 10 minutes
Spray pan with no stick spray
Heat up pan
Place vegetables into the pan
Cook for 3 to 4 minutes
Plate it all together and eat it up.
Related: Courtney Cole, known for her home-cooked meals, shows us how to make macaroni and cheese
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.