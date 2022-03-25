Best friends transform small house into breakfast spot in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte-based Famous Toastery began in 2005 in a small house-turned-restaurant where best friends Brian Burchill and Robert Maynard opened their first breakfast spot.

Never compromising fresh ingredients or friendly service, Famous Toastery evolved into a franchise system in 2013 and now has over 25 locations.

On QC@3, we spoke to Brian Burchill, co-founder of Famous Toastery, about the recipe for building the best Easter brunch.

Ingredients include strawberry-stuffed French toast with a side of bacon. You can also include some additional fruit like blueberries and raspberries as garnish.

In 2020 and 2019, Famous Toastery placed on Restaurant Business’ The Future 50, featuring the fastest-growing small chains.

Famous Toastery was ranked ninth in the Full-Service Restaurants category of Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Food Franchises of 2019 and on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 Rankings in 2019.

In 2018, Famous Toastery received recognition by CNBC as a top franchise to buy, FSR Magazine as one of the Top 14 restaurant chains ready for lift-off, Inc. 5000′s list of the fastest-growing companies and Franchise Times’ Top 200+ franchise opportunities.

For more information about Famous Toastery, visit www.famoustoastery.com.

