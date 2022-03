LENOIR, N.C. (QC Life) – The streets of downtown Lenoir are about to get a little bit sweeter.

Aary’s Ice Cream is set to have its ribbon-cutting ceremony this Friday at 4 p.m. to commemorate its official opening.

The ice cream shop is located at 108 Main St. in the downtown area, and serves nachos, street corn and other items in addition to ice cream.

