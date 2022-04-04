Tea party time! Here’s how to make buttermilk blueberry scones

The Ballantyne Hotel's buttermilk blueberry scone The Ballantyne Hotel's buttermilk blueberry scone (The Ballantyne Hotel)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Ready for a treat? Here’s how to make a special pastry from the Ballantyne Hotel that’ll make tea time the best time.

We talked with pastry chef Christine Clancy about tea party foods. Check out this recipe and then head on over to the QC Kitchen app for even more delicious food you can make at home.

Buttermilk Blueberry Scone

What you’ll need:

2 cups of all-purpose flour

½ cup of granulated sugar

2 ½ teaspoon of baking powder

¼ teaspoon of kosher salt

1 stick of unsalted butter, cold-cubed

¾ cup of buttermilk

½ cup of sour cream

1 teaspoon of pure vanilla extract

1 cup of fresh blueberries

2 tablespoons of heavy cream

3 tablespoons of turbinado sugar

Here’s how to make the icing:

1 cup of powdered sugar

¼ cup of heavy cream

2 tablespoons of sugar

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

Zest of 1 lemon

Baking instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet or cake pan with parchment and spray with pan spray.

2. Place flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a stand mixer with a paddle attachment.

3. Mix until incorporated and slowly add cubed cold butter. Mix until flour mixture resembles cornmeal.

4. Slowly add buttermilk, vanilla extract, and sour cream.

5. Mix gently until dough forms. Fold in blueberries.

6. With floured hands transfer dough to a baking sheet or pan.

7. Press and form dough to ½ inch thickness. Use a pizza cutter to cut into wedges.

8. Brush tops with heavy cream and sprinkle turbinado sugar on top.

9. Bake for 18-21 minutes. Break apart and drizzle with lemon icing.

Icing:

Place powdered sugar in a medium mixing bowl. Slowly whisk in heavy cream, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Drizzle over top of scones.

Serve warm and enjoy!

