Recipe: Peach Cobbler Bread Pudding

By Andrew Barnett

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Here’s a recipe for peach cobbler bread pudding:

  • Prep Time: 10-15 minutes
  • Cook Time: 45 minutes
  • Serves: 6-8

Ingredients

  • 12 cinnamon doughnuts (or 20-24 minis), day-old if possible
  • 8 eggs, beaten
  • 3 cups peaches, diced, drained
  • 2 cups heavy whipping cream
  • 2 cups sugar (I use 1/2 cup less with canned or frozen peaches)
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract, bourbon or peach schnapps
  • 1 tablespoon butter, room temperature
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon

For the Topping:

  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1 stick butter, unsalted, room temperature
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon

Cream Cheese Glaze:

  • 8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
  • 2 cups powdered sugar
  • 1 stick butter, unsalted, room temperature
  • 2 tablespoons heavy cream
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • Butter a 13×9 inch dish with 1 tablespoon of softened butter.
  • Cut doughnuts into 4 pieces each and place in butter dish.
  • Mix eggs, heavy cream, sugar, cinnamon and vanilla in a separate bowl, beat well.
  • Fold in diced peaches.
  • Pour batter mixture over doughnuts and press down to soak doughnuts.
  • Mix brown sugar, cinnamon and butter together until crumbly.
  • Place mixture over cobbler.
  • Bake bread pudding at 350 degrees for 55-60 minutes.

To Prepare Cream Cheese Glaze:

  • Place all ingredients into a mixer and mix well.
  • Heat mixture in microwave for about 15 seconds to thin.
  • Remove bread pudding from oven, drizzle with half the cream cheese glaze.
  • Allow bread pudding to cool 30 minutes, drizzle with remaining glaze.

