Recipe: Peach Cobbler Bread Pudding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Here’s a recipe for peach cobbler bread pudding:
- Prep Time: 10-15 minutes
- Cook Time: 45 minutes
- Serves: 6-8
Ingredients
- 12 cinnamon doughnuts (or 20-24 minis), day-old if possible
- 8 eggs, beaten
- 3 cups peaches, diced, drained
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream
- 2 cups sugar (I use 1/2 cup less with canned or frozen peaches)
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract, bourbon or peach schnapps
- 1 tablespoon butter, room temperature
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
For the Topping:
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 stick butter, unsalted, room temperature
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
Cream Cheese Glaze:
- 8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 1 stick butter, unsalted, room temperature
- 2 tablespoons heavy cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Butter a 13×9 inch dish with 1 tablespoon of softened butter.
- Cut doughnuts into 4 pieces each and place in butter dish.
- Mix eggs, heavy cream, sugar, cinnamon and vanilla in a separate bowl, beat well.
- Fold in diced peaches.
- Pour batter mixture over doughnuts and press down to soak doughnuts.
- Mix brown sugar, cinnamon and butter together until crumbly.
- Place mixture over cobbler.
- Bake bread pudding at 350 degrees for 55-60 minutes.
To Prepare Cream Cheese Glaze:
- Place all ingredients into a mixer and mix well.
- Heat mixture in microwave for about 15 seconds to thin.
- Remove bread pudding from oven, drizzle with half the cream cheese glaze.
- Allow bread pudding to cool 30 minutes, drizzle with remaining glaze.
