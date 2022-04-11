Charlotte Wine + Food back in full force for 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For the first time since 2019, Charlotte Wine + Food is back in full force.

The event is back for its 34th year of fundraising, with a wine and food pairing for every taste.

Events include vintner dinners at some of Charlotte’s top restaurants like Dressler’s, Counter-, Fin & Fino, Angeline’s, Bardo, Customshop, and The Fig Tree; the Grand Tasting at Two Wells Fargo Atrium; a Women in Wine tasting and seminar, a 1,000-point tasting dinner featuring all 100-point bottles of wine; a Rose Brunch at Poplar Wine and Tapas; and the Smoke & Grapes BBQ with Jon G’s BBQ.

Proceeds benefit A Child’s Place, Augustine Literacy Project, GenOne and The Learning Collaborative. Over the last 34 years, more than $5.5 million has been contributed to the community.

Charlotte Wine + Food runs Tuesday, April 26, through Sunday, May. The online auction is also open to everyone.

Lauren Deese, the executive director of Charlotte Wine + Food, talked with us about what else people can expect from the 2022 event.

Then, we put our wine tasting skills to the test with Sara Guterbock, a sommelier and one of the leaders of the Women in Wine Seminar that’s happening on April 30 at 3 p.m. as part of Charlotte Food + Wine.

The seminar features a blind tasting led by Guterbock and Sarah Malik, another local wine expert.

Buy your tickets and put your wine tasting skills to the test.

