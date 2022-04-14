Charlotte named 1 of 7 ‘up-and-coming big cities for food lovers’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The city of Charlotte continues to grow and so does its recognition as one of the top places for people to live, visit, and work in the United States.

The Queen City made the big list! In a recent report, FOOD & WINE named Charlotte one of seven “most exciting up-and-coming big cities for food lovers.” The article highlights why the city was chosen with the criteria being creativity, innovation, diversity, and deliciousness. Communities of development in the article include Optimist Hall and Camp North End, highlighting restaurants like Leah & Louise, The Dumpling Lady, Botiwalla, What the Fries, and La Belle Helene.

Exterior shot of Optimist Hall in Charlotte, NC

Hunter Lewis, Editor in Chief of FOOD & WINE, said, “We celebrate our picks for the 11 American cities with the most dynamic and emergent food cultures... It’s an exciting time for food in our country.”

Their list of seven “most exciting up-and-coming big cities for food lovers” include:

Boise, Idaho

Charlotte, North Carolina

Cincinnati, Ohio

Indianapolis, Indiana

Jersey City, New Jersey

Omaha, Nebraska

Tucson, Arizona

Leah & Louise talked to QC Life last year about the opening of their restaurant at Camp North End:

FOOD & WINE’s editors want to hear from you! Did one of your favorite cities missing from their list? You can include your comments on their Instagram post to weigh in on your top destinations.

