Mattie's Diner opens new location in east Charlotte The new location opened Monday in the Plaza Shamrock neighborhood.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Before closing down several years back, Mattie’s Diner was known for its chrome-covered spot at the Music Factory.

But in 2015, the land it sat on was sold.

Owner Mattie King says that’s when he put the building in storage while he figured out what was next for the diner.

The doors reopened Monday in the restaurants new location, and King says it’s the authentic culture that draws people in.

Now located in the Plaza Shamrock neighborhood in east Charlotte, the local favorite is now officially back in business.

