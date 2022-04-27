The Fig Tree taking part in Charlotte Wine + Food Week It’s a fundraising event that features food and wine pairings, and special dinners at restaurants around Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte Wine + Food Week is back; it started Tuesday and runs through Saturday.

It’s a fundraising event that features food and wine pairings, and special dinners at restaurants around Charlotte.

One of those restaurants taking part is The Fig Tree.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was there to find out what the chef will be preparing!

We are live with Chef Greg Zanitsch at The Fig Tree today. Chef Greg is preparing for the Charlotte Wine and Food Week. The Vitner Dinner at The Fig Tree is Thursday night. #CharlotteWineandFood #wine @cherylbrayboy @WBTVKristenM @JohnCarterWBTV pic.twitter.com/uhPmaf2ZHg — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) April 27, 2022

