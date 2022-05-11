How to properly brown butter Chef Micheal Taylor shows how to brown butter without burning it.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As technique week continues in the QC Kitchen, this time we’ll be learning how to brown butter.

Chef Micheal Taylor of Luxury Foods Catering came by to show us the proper way.

According to Chef Taylor, browning butter can help to flavor food and enhance seasoning.

To avoid burning it though, he advises to cut the butter into chunks, and ensure that the temperature isn’t too high.

If the stove temperature gets too hot, the butter becomes much easier to burn.

Watch today’s segment to learn more about this technique.

Related: How to saute onions, garlic without burning them

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.