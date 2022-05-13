Making strawberry blancmange, a perfect dessert for summer

Strawberry Blancmange Strawberry blancmange is a light mousse-like dessert usually served in a mound and cold. (Source: WBTV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Strawberry blancmange is a light mousse-like dessert usually served in a mound and cold.

In this version from Chez Marie, there is no sugar that’s used. Instead, it’s sweetened with Belgian white chocolate and natural sweet strawberry purée. It’s an excellent dessert for summer.

Ingredients

Gelatin - 11 g

Strawberry puree + fresh strawberries - 250g

White chocolate - 100 g

Heavy cream - 250g

Instructions

Bring strawberry puree and berries to a boil

Add gelatin

Pour your hot mixture on white chocolate, emulsify

Cool down slightly and add heavy cream

Blend everything with submerge blender and distribute into molds

Freeze overnight

Find out more about Chez Marie by checking out their website!

