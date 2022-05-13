Making strawberry blancmange, a perfect dessert for summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Strawberry blancmange is a light mousse-like dessert usually served in a mound and cold.
In this version from Chez Marie, there is no sugar that’s used. Instead, it’s sweetened with Belgian white chocolate and natural sweet strawberry purée. It’s an excellent dessert for summer.
Ingredients
- Gelatin - 11 g
- Strawberry puree + fresh strawberries - 250g
- White chocolate - 100 g
- Heavy cream - 250g
Instructions
- Bring strawberry puree and berries to a boil
- Add gelatin
- Pour your hot mixture on white chocolate, emulsify
- Cool down slightly and add heavy cream
- Blend everything with submerge blender and distribute into molds
- Freeze overnight
Find out more about Chez Marie by checking out their website!
You may also like: How to tell a baked good is done
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.