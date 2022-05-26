Tropical cake skewers, Oreo truffle balls are the perfect contributions to backyard barbecues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rita Ellison, owner of BakeRi LLC, has not one but two easy desserts she’s showing us how to make for your next cookout.

BakeRi is an online bakery based here in Charlotte. Want more information? Visit them here.

Check out two of her recipes below:

Pineapple Coconut Cake Skewers

These bites resemble the classic pina colada flavored cocktail with pound cake, pineapple and toasted coconut. Perfect for your backyard barbecue!

Ingredients

Poundcake (vanilla or almond-flavored)

Fresh pineapple

¼ cup sweetened coconut milk

2 cups toasted shredded coconut

Maraschino cherries (8oz jar)

Instructions

1. Cut pineapple into bite-sized chunks/cubes about 1 inch thick

2. Cut pound cake into cubes about the same size as the pineapple

3. Pour sweetened coconut milk into bowl. You may not use all of it.

4. Dip pound cake into milk about halfway and then roll in toasted coconut

5. Arrange cake, pineapple and cherry from left to right, and insert a skewer so that the cherry is on top

Oreo Truffle Balls

These no-bake balls are easy to make and are the perfect-sized portion to tackle your sweet tooth. Rich chocolatey flavor in each bite, and coated with more chocolate, everyone will love them!

Ingredients

1 14-16oz package of Oreo Cookies (not double stuff)

1 bar of cream cheese

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 package of almond bark, or white chocolate candy melts

Instructions

1. Line a baking sheet with parchment or wax paper

2. Place cookies in a food processor or blender until it reaches fine crumbs. Add cream cheese and vanilla and blend until fully incorporated

3. Use a small or medium cookie scoop to scoop out truffle – rolling in your hand to form a ball

4. Refrigerate for 30 minutes or freeze for 15 minutes

5. Melt almond bark or candy melts according to package instructions. Usually, you can microwave on 50% power in increments of 30 seconds until you reach melted consistency.

6. Use a spoon or dipping tool to dip the truffle in the chocolate. Lift out and tap to remove the excess chocolate. Place on the baking sheet to set.

7. Add toppings before the chocolate sets so it will stick.

If adding chocolate drizzle, do so after the coating has dried and set.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.