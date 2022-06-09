Welcome, summer. Chick-fil-A’s Peach Milkshake is back for another year! Chick-Fil-A will be whipping up this treat for a limited time, starting June 13, 2022.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The official start of summer is just around the corner and Chick-Fil-A wants to help everyone get a jumpstart on the new season with the return of the cool and delicious Peach Milkshake.

It’s no surprise! Chick-Fil-A says that the Peach Milkshake is “one of the restaurant’s most popular treats.”

👉 You won’t have to wait much longer for its return. Chick-Fil-A will be whipping up this milkshake for a limited time, starting June 13, 2022.

“The Peach Milkshake has become a tradition for many of us, embracing the seasonal flavors of summer,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A. “Our guests have made it clear this dessert is a favorite, so we’ve been eager to welcome the Peach Milkshake back to our menu.”

👉 What if you’ve never tried one? Here’s the scoop:

“Known for its classic summertime taste, each Peach Milkshake is hand-spun the old-fashioned way, combining Chick-fil-A Icedream® dessert with peaches. It is then topped off with whipped cream and a cherry,” says Chick-Fil-A.

Enjoy, Peach Milkshake fans. You deserve it. 🍑

