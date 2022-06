Jazzy Cheesecakes bringing sweet, delicious treats to Eat Black Charlotte Week They’re featuring jumbo cupcakes, single cheesecakes and cheesecake milkshakes on the Eat Black Charlotte Week menu.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Eat Black Charlotte Week runs through Sunday and one of the spots taking part is Jazzy Cheesecakes.



Owner Gerri Brown Simmons was in our kitchen to make a delicious cheesecake-inspired treat.

