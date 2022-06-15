PARA features short rib hash on its new brunch menu

Chef Dave is going to show us how to make short rib hash.

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’ve talked about books for dad and cocktails for dad. Well, maybe dad wants a nice meal.

This morning we’re in the kitchen with Chef Dave Feimster, the director of operations over at PARA in South End. He also oversees the menu at Fahrenheit.

Chef Dave is going to show us how to make short rib hash with gruyere cheese, jalapeno, house hot sauce and an egg. It’s sure to please dad on Father’s Day!

