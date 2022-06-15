PARA features short rib hash on its new brunch menu We’ve talked about books for dad and cocktails for dad. Well, maybe dad wants a nice meal.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’ve talked about books for dad and cocktails for dad. Well, maybe dad wants a nice meal.

This morning we’re in the kitchen with Chef Dave Feimster, the director of operations over at PARA in South End. He also oversees the menu at Fahrenheit.

Chef Dave is going to show us how to make short rib hash with gruyere cheese, jalapeno, house hot sauce and an egg. It’s sure to please dad on Father’s Day!

Leftover dinner for breakfast! This unbelievable short rib hash is on the new brunch menu at Para! Thanks for coming to see us Chef! pic.twitter.com/jmFkEbDPYL — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) June 15, 2022

You may also like: Discussing the Taco Takeover in South End

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.