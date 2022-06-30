Making raspberry jam with Mommom’s Bakery

Making fruit jam with Mommom's Bakery Linda Goodliffe of Mommom's Bakery stopped by the QC Kitchen to show us how to make raspberry jam.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Nothing says summertime like picking berries, and not much is simpler than the raspberry jam at Mommom’s Bakery.

Mommom’s jam consists of two parts raspberry to one part sugar by weight, some water and a squeeze of lemon.

It’s a jam that has less sugar than what you would typically purchase at the grocery store, and highlights the flavor of the raspberries.

Linda Goodliffe, the owner of Mommom’s Bakery, came by the QC Kitchen to make some of the delicious jam.

Aside from jams, Mommom’s Bakery makes muffins, cupcakes, pie towers and more.

The bakery doesn’t have a storefront location right now, but does deliver and can do events, and sells products at several locations around the Charlotte area.

