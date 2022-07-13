Charlotte brewery ranks in the top 5 in U.S. Open Beer Championship

Charlotte Brewery ranking Top 5 in US Open Beer Championship joins QC Morning Pilot Brewing stops by to give a taste of victory to the QC Morning Team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Rachel Cardwell, the co-owner and head brewer at Pilot Brewing, joins QC Morning after ranking fifth overall in the 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championship.

The brewery took home four medals including:

Gold for American Stout – Secret Santa Stout

Gold for Extra Special Bitter – Pub Ale (2-year gold winner)

Gold for Near Gluten Free Beer – Mimosa Gose

Bronze for Bock – Dunkles Bock

Their “Kolsch Me If You Can” drink also made it in the top 10 for best beer names.

Pilot Brewing will be celebrating their win by tapping the vintage keg of the Secret Santa Stout on July 15, with their Mimosa Gose also available to try.

