Creating ice cream treats with Scoop N' Swirl This Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, so we brought in some experts.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This Sunday is National Ice Cream Day in the United States, and we figured we would celebrate with some folks who know a thing or two about sweet treats.

Shannon Zerrusen and Brittany Swino of Scoop N’ Swirl stopped by the QC Kitchen to whip us up some delicious snacks.

The ladies gave some insight into what makes a good sundae and what flavors and toppings go well together.

To hear more about ice cream and the delectable holiday, watch our segment above.

