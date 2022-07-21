Church and Union chef whips up ahi tuna poke bowl

Ahi tuna poke bowl Church and Union's ahi tuna poke bowl will be on its Restaurant Week menu. (Source: Church and Union)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Here’s a recipe worth trying at home!

Aaron Dearing, the executive chef at Church and Union, joins us to make an ahi tuna poke bowl that’s part of the eatery’s Restaurant Week menu.

Ingredients:

4 ounces of sticky rice

5 ounces of ahi tuna

1 ounce of carrot and radish salad

2 teaspoons tempura crunch

1.5 tablespoons sriracha aioli

1.5 tablespoons unagi

1 teaspoon of tobiko

1 teaspoon of shoyu

Garlic chips to garnish

Instructions:

Start by rinsing your rice until the water runs clear and then strain the rice

Combine one cup of rice and one cup of water with a pinch of salt into a rice cooker. Cook for seven to 10 minutes until rice is tender

After the rice is cooked, put it in a mixing bowl and add two tablespoons of sushi syrup (rice wine vinegar and sugar)

Dice your sushi-grade ahi tuna into cubes

Finely chop the carrots and radish

In a bowl, add the cooked sushi rice and carrot and radish salad, and garnish with tempura crunch, sriracha aioli, unagi, tobiko, shoyu, and garlic chips. Enjoy!

