Great treat! Learning to make sweet deep-fried cornbread

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’re back in the QC Kitchen to learn about a sweet dessert!

The countdown until students head back to school is wrapping up but we’re holding onto the summer months with this tasty treat.

Chef Calious Berry, sous chef at Carowinds shows us how to make sweet deep-fried cornbread.

Sweet cornbread like cake, deep fried and rolled in cinnamon, sugar and topped in brown sugar ice cream, drizzled with caramel and condensed milk then topped with candied pecans and whipped cream.

Here are the ingredients:

-15 oz yellow cake mix

-7 oz jiffy cornbread mix

-1/2 cup of milk

-4 large eggs

-1/3 cup vegetable oil

-1 cup lukewarm water

-2 cups of sugar and 1 cup of cinnamon

-1 squeeze bottle of Carmel

-1 squeeze bottle of condensed milk

-1 homemade pint of brown sugar ice cream

-1 can of whipped cream

-1 cup of candied pecans

