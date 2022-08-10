S’mores whoopie pie takes campfire treat to the next level Chocolate, graham cracker and marshmallow - it doesn’t get much better than that!

However, in honor of National S’mores Day, we’re going to take s’mores up a notch by turning it into a whoopie pie.

Lauren Whitt and Dakota Lung with Sunflour Baking Company helped us do just that!

You can find the recipe for the whoopie pies below.

Ingredients:

2 cups AP flour

1.5 cups graham cracker crumbs

1 tsp baking soda

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

½ cup butter

½ cup sugar

½ cup brown sugar

1 egg

¾ cup milk

1 tbsp vanilla extract

Instructions:

Sift flour and set aside

Cream together butter, sugar, baking soda, baking powder and salt until fluffy

Alternate adding your dry and wet ingredients to the mixer, starting and ending with dry

Scrape the bowl between additions

Scoop and top with graham cracker crumbs

Bake at 350* for 12-20 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean

