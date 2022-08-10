S’mores whoopie pie takes campfire treat to the next level

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chocolate, graham cracker and marshmallow - it doesn’t get much better than that!
However, in honor of National S’mores Day, we’re going to take s’mores up a notch by turning it into a whoopie pie.
Lauren Whitt and Dakota Lung with Sunflour Baking Company helped us do just that!
You can find the recipe for the whoopie pies below.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups AP flour
- 1.5 cups graham cracker crumbs
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ cup butter
- ½ cup sugar
- ½ cup brown sugar
- 1 egg
- ¾ cup milk
- 1 tbsp vanilla extract
Instructions:
- Sift flour and set aside
- Cream together butter, sugar, baking soda, baking powder and salt until fluffy
- Alternate adding your dry and wet ingredients to the mixer, starting and ending with dry
- Scrape the bowl between additions
- Scoop and top with graham cracker crumbs
- Bake at 350* for 12-20 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean
