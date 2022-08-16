Dorm room hack for ramen noodles

Chef Tillie is showing us a dorm room hack for ramen noodles.

Ramen noodles We're getting a dorm rack for ramen noodles. (Source: Pxhere)

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - College students are returning, so what better time than the present for some dorm room hacks?!

Ingredients:

  • 1 egg, hard boiled
  • 1 sleeve of Ramen or noodles
  • 1 c chicken broth
  • 1 carrot, shredded or sliced edamame
  • 1 red bell pepper, julienned scallions, chopped sesame seeds
  • soy sauce
  • garlic clove
  • crushed cilantro
  • optional ginger, sliced
  • optional lime juice, optional protein like chicken or fish
  • Other items: radishes, bok choy, corn, etc

Instructions:

  • Bring water in kettle to a full boil; place the egg in the kettle. Allow to sit at least eight minutes for a “jammy” egg. Be sure to thoroughly clean the kettle after use
  • Add broth to rice cooker with garlic and ginger and heat on high. Break noodles in half and add to broth for about four minutes when broth is hot
  • Pour noodles and broth into a bowl. Add remainder of ingredients and squeeze lime. Rinse egg with cool water and peel, split in half, and place on top. Drizzle with a bit of soy sauce on top to finish

