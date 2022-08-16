CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - College students are returning, so what better time than the present for some dorm room hacks?!
Chef Tillie is showing us a dorm room hack for ramen noodles.
Ingredients:
- 1 egg, hard boiled
- 1 sleeve of Ramen or noodles
- 1 c chicken broth
- 1 carrot, shredded or sliced edamame
- 1 red bell pepper, julienned scallions, chopped sesame seeds
- soy sauce
- garlic clove
- crushed cilantro
- optional ginger, sliced
- optional lime juice, optional protein like chicken or fish
- Other items: radishes, bok choy, corn, etc
Instructions:
- Bring water in kettle to a full boil; place the egg in the kettle. Allow to sit at least eight minutes for a “jammy” egg. Be sure to thoroughly clean the kettle after use
- Add broth to rice cooker with garlic and ginger and heat on high. Break noodles in half and add to broth for about four minutes when broth is hot
- Pour noodles and broth into a bowl. Add remainder of ingredients and squeeze lime. Rinse egg with cool water and peel, split in half, and place on top. Drizzle with a bit of soy sauce on top to finish
