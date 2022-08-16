Ramen noodles We're getting a dorm rack for ramen noodles. (Source: Pxhere)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - College students are returning, so what better time than the present for some dorm room hacks?!

Chef Tillie is showing us a dorm room hack for ramen noodles.

Ingredients:

1 egg, hard boiled

1 sleeve of Ramen or noodles

1 c chicken broth

1 carrot, shredded or sliced edamame

1 red bell pepper, julienned scallions, chopped sesame seeds

soy sauce

garlic clove

crushed cilantro

optional ginger, sliced

optional lime juice, optional protein like chicken or fish

Other items: radishes, bok choy, corn, etc

Instructions:

Bring water in kettle to a full boil; place the egg in the kettle. Allow to sit at least eight minutes for a “jammy” egg. Be sure to thoroughly clean the kettle after use

Add broth to rice cooker with garlic and ginger and heat on high. Break noodles in half and add to broth for about four minutes when broth is hot

Pour noodles and broth into a bowl. Add remainder of ingredients and squeeze lime. Rinse egg with cool water and peel, split in half, and place on top. Drizzle with a bit of soy sauce on top to finish

