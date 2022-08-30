Elevate breakfast for dinner with this sundried tomato, spinach, mushroom and feta cheese quiche

Breakfast for dinner quiche Update your breakfast-for-dinner options with this easy quiche. (Source: Blanket Pancakes and Syrup)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Who doesn’t love breakfast for dinner?

With just a few ingredients, you can have a tasty quiche on the table that’s sure to impress the family. Marquita and Deven Carter are the owners of Blanket Pancakes and Syrup. They’re sharing their easy quiche recipe with us!

Quiche Custard

2 cups Blanket Buttermilk pancake mix

6 large eggs

2 cups half and half

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Filling

1 ½ cups feta cheese

2 cups chopped spinach

½ cup chopped sundried tomato

½ cup chopped mushrooms

Directions:

Preheat to 400 degrees F

Coat four 6.5-inch cast iron or any individual sized baking pan with nonstick spray

Whisk together eggs, milk, salt and pepper. Slowly add Blanket pancake mix in a large bowl. Mix until smooth

Place desired amount of sundried tomato, spinach, mushrooms and feta cheese

Pour over custard mixture. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden and just set. The quiche will puff up in the oven but will deflate as it cools

