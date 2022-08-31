A delicious meal: Making Bacon Potato Salad in the QC Kitchen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Today on QC@3, we learned to make a Bacon Potato Salad!

You can do the same with these ingredients and instructions!

Bacon Potato Salad

Ingredients:

1-pound fingerling potatoes, cut half longwise

Cooking oil

1 tablespoon SplenDishes Cajun Blend (or your favorite spice blend)

4 slices bacon, chopped

1 sweet yellow onion, finely chopped

¼ cup flat leaf parsley, chopped, plus extra for garnish

1 cup cherry tomatoes

1 14oz can sweet corn

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

SplenDishes Bourbon Bacon Salt, to taste (or regular salt)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place potatoes on lined baking sheet; drizzle with cooking oil and sprinkle with Cajun Blend. Roast in oven for 20-25 minutes, tossing in between, until potatoes are golden brown and fork tender.

To make the dressing:

1. Heat large skillet on medium; drizzle with cooking oil and add bacon and onions; slowly cook until onions and bacon start to turn light golden and caramelized, about 8-10 minutes, stirring often. Keep bacon fat in pan; add tomatoes and vinegar. Lower heat and simmer until tomatoes soften and start to release their juices, about 5 minutes.

2. Add corn and olive oil; gently smash tomatoes to release remaining juices and stir in parsley. Remove from heat.

3. Transfer potatoes to a large bowl and stir in dressing, mixing well. Sprinkle with Bacon Salt and stir in, to taste.

Garnish with fresh chopped parsley.

Salad can be served warm or at room temperature.

Serves approximately 4-6.

