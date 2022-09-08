Hungry but pushed for time? Check out this quick chicken enchilada recipe

How to make quick and inexpensive chicken enchiladas Chef Reyana Radcliff came into the QC Kitchen to whip up a quick and delicious enchilada recipe.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Whether you’re shuttling to the kids to and from practice, school, or anything in between, there’s a quick and delicious recipe that you can make that is sure to satisfy.

Chef Reyaña Radcliff of Your Braisen Chef dropped by the QC Kitchen to whip up her chicken and vegetable enchiladas.

Her quick and easy-to-make recipe takes just 15 minutes of prep. time and only 20 minutes to cook, getting you out the door with a full stomach.

Watch her make the enchiladas in our segment above, and check out her recipe below.

Ingredients:

26 oz Tomato Sauce

1/2 Tbsp Cumin

1 1/2 Tbsp Chili Powder

1 Tbsp Garlic Powder

1 Tbsp Onion Powder

1 Tbsp Dried Oregano Pinch of Salt

8 oz Thick Shredded Mozzarella

8 4″ Tortillas

6oz Spinach

4 oz Carrots

1 Rotisserie Chicken

Directions:

In a small bowl, mix tomato sauce & spices; set aside. Pull meat off chicken & place in bowl; discard any bones. Pour 2/3 cup of enchilada sauce on bottom of baking dish & using a spoon, cover the bottom & corners with sauce. Place tortillas on a plate. Take 1 tortilla & add a pinch of each veggie & sprinkle with cheese. Cover veggies with enough chicken to go corner to corner. Take the bottom of the tortilla and cover stuffing. Tuck that end & tightly pull toward you, then continue to roll. Place rolled tortilla in baking dish. Once all tortillas have been rolled, top with remaining sauce, then with remaining cheese & sprinkle with additional oregano. Cover with foil then bake at 350 for 15 mins or until filling reaches 165 degrees.

